Baseball Clinic and Youth Symposium

We are happy to announce that the League of United Latin American Citizens is coming to the

Milwaukee area! LULAC will be hosting its 90th Annual Convention and Expo at the Wisconsin

Center from Wednesday, July 10 through Saturday, July 13, 2019.

As part of the mission to reach out and contribute to the community, LULAC will be conducting

a number of free activities. The Federal Training Institute will be conducting its Wisconsin

Youth Symposium dedicated to inform students about opportunities within the federal

government (internships, scholarships, and one-on-one time with federal government agency

representatives). During the event, retired NASA astronaut, José M. Hernández, will be speaking

to the participating students. Free lunch will be provided for the students participating in the

youth symposium! This free of charge event will be held on Friday, July 12th from 8:30 am to

3:00 pm at the Wisconsin Center. To register visit visit www.lulac.org/youthsymposium

LULAC will also be conducting a series of Baseball Clinics free of charge on Friday, July 12

(10:00 am to 1:00 pm and at 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm) and on Saturday, July 13, 2019 (10:00 am to

1:00 pm). As a special treat, the first 15 children to arrive at the clinic will receive a baseball

signed by Luis Roberto Clemente (son of the Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente) and the first 50

children to arrive will receive a signed copy of the Roberto Clemente, The Story of a Champion,

book. We will also be holding a drawing for a commemorative poster of the Milwaukee,

Wisconsin Baseball Clinic-Learn to Play the Clemente Way! All adult Expo attendees may

participate in the drawing. Raffle tickets will distributed at the clinic site during the clinic hours.

Winners must be present at time of raffle. We invite all Milwaukee metropolitan children to

come and enjoy a fun-filled day learning all about the ultimate American pastime! To register

visit www.LULAC.org/baseball

Please distribute the information on these great and free of charge events with your

community! For any questions, concerns, or additional information contact Sara Clemente

sclemente@lulac.org or (202)-734-7200 or Laura Pinedo at lpinedo@lulac.org