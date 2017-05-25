Bastille Days
Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
This is one of the nation’s largest French-themed festivals. Start things off right by lacing up your running shoes for the Storm the Bastille 5K run/2K walk, then relax and enjoy a weekend of live Cajun, zydeco, jazz, chanson, reggae, folk and rock performances with authentic French eatables. Saturday is Kids’ Day. This year marks Bastille Days’ 36th anniversary.
Info
Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Festivals