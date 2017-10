In collaboration with UWM Peck School of the Arts, The Battery Factory will present four new, commissioned pieces of physical/experimental theatre for Tessellate 2017. Milwaukee artists Maria Gillespie, Joelle Worm, Nabra Nelson, and Rebecca Holderness were selected to develop and premiere their works at this year's festival on Friday, June 23 & Saturday, June 24, 7PM at Kenilworth Square East's FIVE-0-EIGHT Theatre.

The festival concludes on Sunday, June 25 at 3PM with the performance 20under20 devised by 20 artists under 20 years of age. Exploring this year's theme of "Outsider," 20under20 brings young adult voices into Tessellate. Creative Directors Helene Fischman and Carmen Quinlivan will guide students to bind together the elements of writing, drawing, storytelling, movement and sound into a performance of new work created over the course of four days leading up to the festival. Admission is FREE, but seat reservations recommended: http://www.thebatteryfactory.org/