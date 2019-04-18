Battle of the Kings Launch Party

Thursday, April 18, 5-9 p.m.

On Thursday, April 18, 2019, make plans to visit the Harley-Davidson Museum as the Hamilton High School Robotics Team, under the guidance of Milwaukee Harley-Davidson®, takes center stage alongside the Wisconsin Lutheran High School Team, working under the tutelage of West Bend Harley-Davidson®, unveil their entries into Harley Davidson’s global custom bike build competition known as the H-D® Battle of the Kings.

The 2019 Battle of the Kings features hometown Harley-Davidson dealers teaming up with the next generation of welders and wrenchers found at local trade schools in a competition that looks to discover the coolest custom Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The Reveal Party begins at 5 p.m. as we shine a spotlight on these two Milwaukee-area competition bikes before they take on the world. MOTOR® Can Room will be the spot to get up close to the bikes and the teams that brought these beauties to life.

MOTOR’s Thirsty Thursday concert series features live music by Joey Gleesing (from The Now Band), $3 koozie beer specials and $4 Good City Brewing beers and the chance to win exclusive prizes. Arrive early and take advantage of MOTOR’s Happy Hour from 3-6 p.m., featuring BOGO monthly cocktail specials.