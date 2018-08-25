The Beach Boys in concert wThe Southwestern Suburban Symphony Pops

The Beach Boys and The Southwestern Suburban Symphony Pops, Christine Flasch, Director will present a live concert at the Milwaukee Co, Sports Complex in Franklin August 25, 2018. The live concert will include a rousing overture by the orchestra and a concert of all the band's famous hits. A video presentation will enhance this walk down memory lane. Come experience the "Good Vibrations" of The Beach Boys in concert with the Southwestern Suburban Symphony Pops! Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Party tents with catering are available. Visit www.swssymphony.org to purchase tickets and for more information.