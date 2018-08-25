The Beach Boys in concert wThe Southwestern Suburban Symphony Pops

Milwaukee County Sports Complex 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132

The Beach Boys and The Southwestern Suburban Symphony Pops, Christine Flasch, Director will present a live concert at the Milwaukee Co, Sports Complex in Franklin August 25, 2018. The live concert will include a rousing overture by the orchestra and a concert of all the band's famous hits. A video presentation will enhance this walk down memory lane. Come experience the "Good Vibrations" of The Beach Boys in concert with the Southwestern Suburban Symphony Pops! Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Party tents with catering are available. Visit www.swssymphony.org to purchase tickets and for more information.

Milwaukee County Sports Complex 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
