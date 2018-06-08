Bead&Button Show

Wisconsin Center 400 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Join us to kick off summer with classes and shopping for all kinds of jewelry makers. Beads, metal, enamel, wire, polymer, gems, stones, fiber and more!

Explore classes in a huge variety of techniques, skill levels and price points. Find the supplies and materials you need to make your own jewelry, and discover unique finished jewelry directly from the artists.

Kids & Family, Workshops / Classes / Groups
800-554-0197
