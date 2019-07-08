The Beat Goes On - Kids From Wisconsin Germantown

The Kids from Wisconsin is a touring show choir featuring Wisconsin's best and brightest youth. This summer marks their 51st season and they are pulling out all the stops to give you a performance like no other! This show will feature music and artists that have stood the test of time.

Germantown Performing Arts Center W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown, Wisconsin 53022 View Map
Concerts, Theater & Dance, Youth/Teens
262-253-3421
