For the Beauty of The Earth

New sacred music vocal ensemble Sacra Nova Cathedrale presents new works, and works that may be unfamiliar to the concertgoer, for their spring concert, For the Beauty of The Earth, held at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Come join us as we present new music which reflects on the beauty of springtime. From Rutter to Martinson, Mathias to Lekberg and more, this is a concert you won't want to miss. Composers with works featured include: McConnell; Hahn; Bahr; Artley. The concert is free. Free-will donations will be accepted.

Guest conductor, Michael Batcho; Guest organist, Simone Gheller; Guest pianist, Derrick Hahn

Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
