Best remembered for their record-breaking disco hits and stunning falsettos, the Bee Gees dominated the pop scene of the early 60s and 70s. Relive it all from the beginning with the Bee Gees Gold tribute band, featuring the detailed vocals of John Acosta (Barry), Daryl Borges (Robin) , Jeff Celentano (Maurice) as the brothers Gibb. Backed by a live band, this talented trio nails the signature sound and the stylish look of the Bee Gees, with everything from early hits like "To Love Somebody," "Massachusetts," "Lonely Days," "How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" and more, to later disco classics like "Stayin' Alive," "Night Fever," "How Deep Is Your Love" and "You Should Be Dancing."

