Beer! Bingo! Ballots!

Wisconsin’s future is up for grabs. In 2018, Wisconsin voters will decide who our leaders will be, including our state’s governor. Scott Walker and his crew have taken a wrecking ball to the pillars of this state -- we’re practically governed by corporations and their political toadies.

A new campaign -- Wisconsin’s Choice -- is bringing voters together to exercise our power by calling on candidates to apply to deliver on the issues that matter to every day Wisconsinites.

It’s time to start getting to know the candidates. The Democratic field in the governor’s race is crowded and we need to know more before we select our Wisconsin’s Choice candidates.

Come out on Tuesday, December 19 for Beer, Bingo, and Ballots! with candidates Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Mike McCabe, State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, and Ramona Whiteaker (all Democratic candidates have been invited; list in formation).

What’s a Bingo Town Hall? Everyone will get bingo cards half filled in with policy issues and half blank to fill in with issues that are important to you. The gubernatorial candidates and/or their surrogates will meet with all attendees in small groups to discuss their platforms, to answer questions, and engage in real conversations with us, their potential bosses.

Who says democracy has to be boring? We’ll have music, prizes, and the opportunity to get involved in this critical election while meeting candidates and neighbors who share your values. The Bingo Town Hall is the first step in selecting our Wisconsin’s Choice candidates.

Sponsored by Wisconsin Working Families Party and Our Wisconsin Revolution