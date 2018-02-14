Enjoy a five-course pairing of craft beer, chocolate and cheese this Valentine's Day in our taproom. Featuring 5 unique pairings with Melt Chocolates from Milwaukee, WI. The pairings include a cheese or a cheese and an artisan chocolate paired with a 5oz MobCraft pour.

Our featured beer of the evening is Bat$h!t Crazy In Love - Coffee Brown Ale with Strawberries and Cacao Nibs.

The pairing will start at 6pm and last approximately one hour. Must be 21+ to participate.

Purchase tickets here: http://blog.mobcraftbeer.com/event/beer-chocolate-cheese-pairing/