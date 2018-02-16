Join your friends at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre for this exciting happy hour event! At the inaugural Beers to Chamber, you'll get to socialize with MCT staff and supporters, while enjoying a pint or two at Brew City MKE, the new beer museum in downtown Milwaukee.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy beer tasting, museum tours and warm comfort food provided by the MCT family. You'll also get one free beer with your ticket!

Friday, February 16th 5:30-8:00pm

$25 for entry & 1 free beer

275 West Wisconsin Avenue

Grand Avenue Mall at 3rd Street

Parking in the Grand Avenue lot

To buy tickets in advance, call 414.276.8842 or visit http://bit.ly/Beers2MCT.