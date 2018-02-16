Beers to Chamber
Milwaukee Beer Museum 275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Join your friends at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre for this exciting happy hour event! At the inaugural Beers to Chamber, you'll get to socialize with MCT staff and supporters, while enjoying a pint or two at Brew City MKE, the new beer museum in downtown Milwaukee.
Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy beer tasting, museum tours and warm comfort food provided by the MCT family. You'll also get one free beer with your ticket!
Friday, February 16th 5:30-8:00pm
$25 for entry & 1 free beer
275 West Wisconsin Avenue
Grand Avenue Mall at 3rd Street
Parking in the Grand Avenue lot
To buy tickets in advance, call 414.276.8842 or visit http://bit.ly/Beers2MCT.