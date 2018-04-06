'Beethoven: Five Piano Concertos, One Pianist' at Carthage College

In the musical version of an ultramarathon, Carthage College faculty pianist Wael Farouk will become the first musician in decades to perform Ludwig van Beethoven’s full piano concerto repertoire in a single evening.

The concert, “Beethoven: Five Piano Concertos, One Pianist,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 6, in A. F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

The New Philharmonic Orchestra, based in DuPage, Illinois, will provide accompaniment under the direction of Kirk Muspratt. A statewide council named it Illinois’ 2017 Professional Orchestra of the Year.

Tickets for the Beethoven concert cost $20 for adults, $15 for seniors (55 and older), and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.