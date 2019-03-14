Beginner's Handbuilding with Clay

Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Wisconsin 53404

8 Weeks, March 14th – May 2nd, 2:00 - 4:30 pm

Instructor/Artist: Nathaniel Hunter

Learn to make clay objects using your just hands and a few basic tools. Explore primitive forming techniques such as slab, coiling, and pinching methods to create functional and sculptural ceramic art. Decoration and glazing basics will be covered. This is a low impact, very calming way to make with clay. Clay, glazes and firings included in the class fee.

Fee: $137 RAM Members; $171 Non-Members

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm. Class is held at RAM’s Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.

