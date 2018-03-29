Behind the Brew: Good City Shifts Where "Old Meets New"

This installment of Behind the Brew welcomes Good City Brewing to continue the conversation on the reinterpretation of the classic Milwaukee Lager, to where "Old Meets New." Good City Head Brewer Ray Sachs will discuss their new take on traditional German beer styles here in Milwaukee. Event includes discussion with Ray, tasting and admission to our Milwaukee Brewing History Exhibit, presale tickets at the link below for $13, $15 at the door!