Behind the Brew: Good City Shifts Where "Old Meets New"
Brew City MKE Beer Museum & Beer Bar 275 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
This installment of Behind the Brew welcomes Good City Brewing to continue the conversation on the reinterpretation of the classic Milwaukee Lager, to where "Old Meets New." Good City Head Brewer Ray Sachs will discuss their new take on traditional German beer styles here in Milwaukee. Event includes discussion with Ray, tasting and admission to our Milwaukee Brewing History Exhibit, presale tickets at the link below for $13, $15 at the door!
Info
Brew City MKE Beer Museum & Beer Bar 275 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!, Education