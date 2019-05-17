Bel Canto Chorus: All-Night Vigil
Basilica of St. Josaphat 2333 S 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
How extraordinary that one of pianist and ultra-romantic composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s most beloved works is his 1915 unaccompanied choral setting of the Russian Orthodox All-Night Vigil.
Filled with sumptuous harmonies and beautiful melodies, this monumental work, followed by the exquisite In Paradisum by Latvian composer Eriks Esenvalds, will deeply move you.
Works:
All-Night Vigil by Sergei Rachmaninoff
In Paradisum by Eriks Esenvalds
Tickets: $29.50 & $35.00
(senior/student discounts available)
If you have any questions, please contact us at info@belcanto.org or (414) 481-8801.