Bel Canto Chorus: All-Night Vigil

How extraordinary that one of pianist and ultra-romantic composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s most beloved works is his 1915 unaccompanied choral setting of the Russian Orthodox All-Night Vigil.

Filled with sumptuous harmonies and beautiful melodies, this monumental work, followed by the exquisite In Paradisum by Latvian composer Eriks Esenvalds, will deeply move you.

Works:

All-Night Vigil by Sergei Rachmaninoff

In Paradisum by Eriks Esenvalds

Tickets: $29.50 & $35.00

(senior/student discounts available)

