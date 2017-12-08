Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica
Basilica of St. Josaphat 2333 S 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Make Christmas music for voices, brass, and organ in an awe-inspiring location part of your annual holiday tradition. This year we will feature a new piece by local composer Daniel Van Gelderen along with all the favorites you have come to know and love.
Purchase tickets by phone:
Box Office open for calls Monday-Friday
from 9am-5pm
414-481-8801, extension 1
or www.belcanto.org/buy-tickets-html
