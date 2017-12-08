Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica

Google Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00

Basilica of St. Josaphat 2333 S 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Make Christmas music for voices, brass, and organ in an awe-inspiring location part of your annual holiday tradition.  This year we will feature a new piece by local composer Daniel Van Gelderen along with all the favorites you have come to know and love.

Purchase tickets by phone:

Box Office open for calls Monday-Friday

​from 9am-5pm

​​414-481-8801, extension 1

or www.belcanto.org/buy-tickets-html

Info
Basilica of St. Josaphat 2333 S 6th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-08 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-09 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Bel Canto Chorus: Christmas in the Basilica - 2017-12-10 00:00:00