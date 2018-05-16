Bel Canto Chorus: The Immigrant Story

Bel Canto Chorus closes out its 87th season with The Immigrant Story on Wednesday, May 16 at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center of Wisconsin. The concert will focus on the journey of European immigrants to America, and specifically, to Wisconsin. Music from the mid-1800s through World War I will be intertwined with narrative of immigrant stories from that era. The chorus will perform twenty-one short works paying homage to British, Irish, Italians, Jewish, German, Norwegian, and Polish immigrants.

Through readings aloud, the chorus will touch upon stories that have contributed to Wisconsin’s rich history. Highlights include a sing-along of Beer Barrel Polka, stories of Milwaukee’s brewing history, and America, the Beautiful as a fitting end to the concert.

Celebrating music director Richard Hynson's 30th season, Bel Canto Chorus will conclude the concert with a cake reception. Hynson has fond memories of the last three decades and remarks, “The best music making involves building relationships. In devoting thirty years to Bel Canto and the audiences of Southeastern Wisconsin, I have had the pleasure and privilege of cultivating lasting relationships that have grown and deepened over time. In looking back over, I am both proud of our accomplishments and humbled by the support offered by so many.”

Tickets:

Individual tickets are on sale now for $29.50 and $35; student and senior discounts available starting at $19. Purchase online at www.belcanto.org or by phone at 414-481-8801.