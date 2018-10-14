Bel Canto Chorus: Great Mass in C Minor

Great Mass in C Minor

Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 3:00 pm

West Performing Arts Center (WestPAC)

18695 W Cleveland Ave | New Berlin, WI 53146

https://www.belcanto.org/october-concert.html

Experience the operatic elegance of Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor along with the contemporary musings of Jake Runestad and Peteris Vasks.

Program: Great Mass in C Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ave Verum by Jake Runestad, Dona Nobis Pacem by Peteris Vasks

Soloists: Alisa Jordheim (Soprano), Clara Osowski (Mezzo-Soprano), Cameron Smith (Tenor) Aidan Smerud (Bass)

Concert Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes, no intermission