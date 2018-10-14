Bel Canto Chorus: Great Mass in C Minor
Great Mass in C Minor
Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 3:00 pm
West Performing Arts Center (WestPAC)
18695 W Cleveland Ave | New Berlin, WI 53146
https://www.belcanto.org/october-concert.html
Experience the operatic elegance of Mozart’s Great Mass in C Minor along with the contemporary musings of Jake Runestad and Peteris Vasks.
Program: Great Mass in C Minor by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ave Verum by Jake Runestad, Dona Nobis Pacem by Peteris Vasks
Soloists: Alisa Jordheim (Soprano), Clara Osowski (Mezzo-Soprano), Cameron Smith (Tenor) Aidan Smerud (Bass)
Concert Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes, no intermission