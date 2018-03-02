Bembé Drum and Dance

Friday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Bembé Drum and Dance’s youth performance ensemble, with professional dancers and musicians from Milwaukee's Latino music scene, presents their Carnival show, inviting the community to join them on a historical, cultural and rhythmic voyage throughout Brazil, Cuba and Puerto Rico's Carnival celebrations. Bembé Drum and Dance is an Afro-Latino percussion-based performing arts program for Milwaukee school age youth.

Student Matinee: Friday, March 2 at 10:30 a.m.

The Latino Arts Auditorium & Gallery are located in the United Community Center at 1028 South 9th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204.

www.latinoartsinc.org.

Tickets for evening performances in the Latino Arts Auditorium:

Tickets for the evening show are $15 for general admission in advance ($20 at the door), $10 for seniors 60 and over and full-time students in advance ($15 at the door), and $8 per student in groups of 10 or more. Our Dinner & A Show special features Café el Sol's Friday fish buffet before the performance (beverage and gratuity not included) for $25 in advance ($30 at the door). Advance tickets prices are available until 11:59 p.m. the day before the show.

Ticket prices for student matinee performances in the Latino Arts Auditorium: $12 Adults & Seniors, $8 Students & Kids (3 Years and Older).