Ben Nichols w/Oliver Peck (of Ink Master) & Joseph Huber

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Ben Nichols is the frontman for the Memphis alt-country band Lucero. Lucero formed in the late ’90s and has released a half-dozen or so albums since 2001, each drawing praise for the group’s gritty, rootsy, and almost punk approach to country-rock and for Nichols’ smoky, emotional vocal style. Catch him live at The Back Room with very special guest, Oliver Peck of the hit TV show ‘Ink Master’.

The Back Room at Colectivo 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
