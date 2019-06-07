Ben Nichols w/Oliver Peck (of Ink Master) & Joseph Huber

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Ben Nichols is the frontman for the Memphis alt-country band Lucero. Lucero formed in the late ’90s and has released a half-dozen or so albums since 2001, each drawing praise for the group’s gritty, rootsy, and almost punk approach to country-rock and for Nichols’ smoky, emotional vocal style. Catch him live at The Back Room with very special guest, Oliver Peck of the hit TV show ‘Ink Master’.