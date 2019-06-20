Benny Greb Drum Clinic (Free)

This FREE drum clinic with master drummer Benny Greb is sponsored by Sonor Drums.

German-born drummer Benny Greb is known for his tasteful and immaculate playing style. In addition to being a renowned studio musician and live drummer (Stewart Copeland - The Police, Stoppok, Grebfruit), Benny is also a sought-after composer and producer.

In the last few years he became widely established as an educator and clinician. Whether in New York, Tokyo, Singapore, or Milwaukee, interested drummers from all over the world are attracted to his clinics to improve their groove, work on their techniques or to be filled with inspiration.

The readers of Drum! magazine voted him “Best Clinician” for three consecutive years. His educational DVD “The Language of Drumming – a System for Musical Expression” was a 2009 international best seller, with Modern Drummer magazine naming it one of the “Top 20 Most Influential Instructional DVDs” of the drum genre.