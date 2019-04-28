Bernstein Centennial Celebration
Congregation Shalom 7630 N Santa Monica Blvd., Village of Fox Point, Wisconsin 53217
The Bach Chamber Choir
Brian McLinden, Music Director
presents
Bernstein Centennial Celebration
Join with the Bach Chamber Choir for our spring concert as we celebrate the centennial year of Leonard Bernstein’s birth.
Our program will sample Bernstein’s broad and uniquely varied body of work.
Pieces to be presented include:
• Well-loved selections from his musicals West Side Story and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, his opera Candide, and his incidental music to The Lark, a French play about Joan of Arc
• Selected movements from his sacred-music compositions Chichester Psalms (with lyrics in Hebrew) and Mass (with text from the Roman Catholic Mass and from Hebrew Worship)
• Healing the Brokenhearted, a Requiem Mass by Lita Grier inspired by Bernstein’s dedication to using music as a response to violence (composed in response to the Newtown tragedy)
Two performances:
Sunday, April 28, 3 pm
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
7845 N. River Road, River Hills
Sunday, May 5, 3 pm
Congregation Shalom
7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point
Tickets:
$17 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 for students, $1 discount for seniors
For tickets and information, call (414) 319-9816.
bachchoirmilwaukee.com - FB.com/bachchamberchoirmilwaukee