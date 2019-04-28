The Bach Chamber Choir

Brian McLinden, Music Director

presents

Bernstein Centennial Celebration

Join with the Bach Chamber Choir for our spring concert as we celebrate the centennial year of Leonard Bernstein’s birth.

Our program will sample Bernstein’s broad and uniquely varied body of work.

Pieces to be presented include:

• Well-loved selections from his musicals West Side Story and 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, his opera Candide, and his incidental music to The Lark, a French play about Joan of Arc

• Selected movements from his sacred-music compositions Chichester Psalms (with lyrics in Hebrew) and Mass (with text from the Roman Catholic Mass and from Hebrew Worship)

• Healing the Brokenhearted, a Requiem Mass by Lita Grier inspired by Bernstein’s dedication to using music as a response to violence (composed in response to the Newtown tragedy)

Two performances:

Sunday, April 28, 3 pm

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

7845 N. River Road, River Hills

Sunday, May 5, 3 pm

Congregation Shalom

7630 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point

Tickets:

$17 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 for students, $1 discount for seniors

For tickets and information, call (414) 319-9816.

bachchoirmilwaukee.com - FB.com/bachchamberchoirmilwaukee