Bert Kreischer
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
2 Shows! Saturday, March 30
7:00PM & 9:30PM
Bert Kreischer has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 “Number One Partier in the Nation” to one of the top names in comedy. Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation with his ability to prove “that there’s a way to take his [party-boy] antics into middle age” (Forbes), Bert has succeeded in finding the elusive blend of “being a cringe comedian with real insight” (Interrobang)
Info
Comedy, Live Music/Performance