Best Buddies Friendship Walk: Milwaukee
ManPowerGroup Headquarters 100 Manpower Place, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Join us at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk, the number one walk in the country raising awareness and funds to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). The walk plays a key role in funding Best Buddies programs dedicated to one-to-one friendships, leadership development, and integrated job opportunities for individuals with IDD.

