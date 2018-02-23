The Best Fest: Pay the Devil, Chris Haise, Paladino, and host Tangled Lines

Milwaukee's own Tangled Lines is hosting a local music festival at The Best Place.

$5 cover at the door gets you inside to see four of Milwaukee's up and coming musical acts: Pay the Devil, Chris Haise, Paladino, and Tangled Lines.

Enjoy drink specials all night, while hearing the heart and soul of Milwaukee with these four bands.

Parking is available at the Brewery Parking Gargage-1213 N. 9th st.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to hear four original Milwaukee bands under one roof!