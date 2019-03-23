Bet on the Arts! FUNdraiser

Join us for South Milwaukee Performing Arts Council’s annual fundraising event on Saturday, March 23, from 7-10pm featuring casino style games and raffle prizes. Try your hand at craps, roulette, poker and black jack.*

Hosted by the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Council 501 c(3) held at the South Milwaukee Knights of Columbus at 732 Badger Ave. Reservations encouraged by March 13th, however walk-ups welcome. Tickets are $40 each or $75 per pair ($5 higher each at the door). Includes entry and hors d’oeuvres. Casual dress. Cash bar.

Love the arts as much as we do? There are several ways you can continue to show your support: attend this FUNdraiser, donate to our annual campaign, and purchase tickets. All proceeds support the SMPAC mission of enriching lives by providing creative, innovative and diverse performing arts.

Help us fill the gap. Like most non-profit arts organizations, ticket and rental revenue covers only a fraction of our budget. Financial pressures faced by school districts like ours mean that budget contributions have been fixed for years while expenses continue to rise. We rely on charitable contributions to close the gap. Your support is vital for us to continue to provide programming, maintenance, staff support, equipment and more.

Thank you to Classic Cargo for sponsoring this event. Our goal for this event is to raise $10,000. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, all donations and sponsorships are tax-deductible. Our IRS EIN is 20-3124178.

*For entertainment purposes only.