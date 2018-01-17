BE A BETTER SPEAKER

Become a confident speaker in a friendly and supportive atmosphere! Generally Speaking Toastmasters, a community club in New Berlin which celebrated its 10th anniversary in May 2017, is opening its doors to community members age 18 and over who want to increase their speaking, business communication and leadership skills. The club is presenting a SPEECHCRAFT program. A comprehensive 6-week training program for non-Toastmasters to learn the secrets of public speaking through focused, fun and hands-on opportunities. The meetings will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on January 17 to February 21. Participants will have their own personal speech adviser and the opportunity to learn public speaking from experienced club members. The program will be held at the Community Room of the Waukesha State Bank, 14000 W. National Avenue, New Berlin. There will be a $25 fee to cover costs that includes all materials, manuals and a pizza party at the end. To sign up, send an email to contact-879726@toastmastersclubs.org