"Between the Earth and Sphere" presented by Chant Claire Chamber Choir

Chant Claire Chamber Choir presents a musical exhibition that explores the relationship between humanity and the heavens through music from composers spanning the past four centuries including Rheinberger, Victoria, Gjeilo, Biebl, Holst, and more.

Join us on Saturday, June 1st at 7pm in the glorious St. Joseph Chapel, 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215

Seating is first-come, first-serve general admission with a suggested $10 donation. Preferred seating for the concert will be available for a donation of $20+ at www.chantclaire.org/donations. A limited amount of preferred seats are available in the determined "best in house" location. Get yours early to support Chant Claire and secure your seat.