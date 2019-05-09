All bikes unite every Thursday at the Harley-Davidson Museum. Grab your bike. Join other riders for live music, fun and plenty of eye candy. Enjoy food and drink specials inside and outside MOTOR® Bar & Restaurant – including $3 beers with your MOTOR Bike Night Koozie Special – all season long (koozies available at The Shop on the Museum campus).

Come early and visit the Harley-Davidson Museum from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day – for full admission details, visit h-dmuseum.com.