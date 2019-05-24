Bible Of The Devil w/Hey Zeus & Callous Wizard

Strap in and prepare for one hell of a ride!!!

Bible of the Devil is a four-piece, high-intensity Rock n’Roll Metal machine from Chicago, Illinois. Now in their 20th year of existence, the band is on the cusp of releasing its 7th full-length album, Feel It, via their own Bible of the Devil Recordings label. With their twin guitar harmony attack and vocal hooks, Bible of the Devil have always kept themselves firmly grounded in their classic rock and metal influences. A band known for flaunting its spirit on the stage, they continue to be the leaders of the rock anthem in 2019 and beyond!

Hey Zeus formed back in 2013, and share some musical DNA with Boston bands like White Dynomite, Cocked N’ Loaded, Goddamn Draculas, and others. But this shit is all their own thing! They have been barnstorming their way through venue after venue, leveling all stages that welcome them with a beer in one hand and their collective cock in the other. You've never seen rock and roll like this!

Hey Zeus has just released their highly anticipated debut album on Argonauta Records.

Callous Wizard hail from Racine, WI, and promise the crushing guitar riffs, soaring vocals, and intricate songwriting you've been missing! Did we mention RIFFS?!!

$7.00 at the door!

Doors at 7:00 PM

Bands at 9:00 PM

21+ with a valid ID!