Big Brothers Big Sisters' Smokin' Live and Local w/Joe Wray (6pm)

We're excited to partner with Matty's Bar & Grill for our next Mix@Six Social! We're one of the local non-profits selected for their Smokin’ Live & Local. 10% of all proceeds for the night will be donated back to BBBS so bring your friends!

Whether you’re curious about Big Brothers Big Sisters, a current volunteer mentors, or anywhere in-between, you are invited to join us Thursday, July 12! Meet and mingle with volunteers, staff, and others who are interested in learning about us.

There will be opportunities for raffle prizes, networking activity, live music by Joe Wray (an acoustic guitar player), 50/50 raffle, connecting with BBBS staff, and much more! Appetizers will be provided and drinks available for purchase. The featured brewery of the evening is Eagle Park.