You asked for it, Milwaukee!

Musical improv is back, and BIG HOT ROBOT is its name!

Mojo Dojo Comedy proudly presents Robby McGhee (Tall Boys Improv, All In Productions, TIM: The Improvised Musical), musical director Alison Bekolay, and a talented cast of improvisers (Sam Burns, Jo Montana, and Olivia Shircel) as they invent a Broadway-style musical before your eyes!You'll also be treated to standup comedy from the night's host, Dana Ehrmann!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews. Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Preorder tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3098865