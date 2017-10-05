Big Hot Robot
Urban Harvest Brewing Company 1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
You asked for it, Milwaukee!
Musical improv is back, and BIG HOT ROBOT is its name!
Mojo Dojo Comedy proudly presents Robby McGhee (Tall Boys Improv, All In Productions, TIM: The Improvised Musical), musical director Alison Bekolay, and a talented cast of improvisers (Sam Burns, Jo Montana, and Olivia Shircel) as they invent a Broadway-style musical before your eyes!You'll also be treated to standup comedy from the night's host, Dana Ehrmann!
It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews. Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!
Preorder tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3098865