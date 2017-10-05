Big Hot Robot

Google Calendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00

Tickets

Urban Harvest Brewing Company 1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

You asked for it, Milwaukee!

Musical improv is back, and BIG HOT ROBOT is its name!

Mojo Dojo Comedy proudly presents Robby McGhee (Tall Boys ImprovAll In Productions, TIM: The Improvised Musical), musical director Alison Bekolay, and a talented cast of improvisers (Sam BurnsJo Montana, and Olivia Shircel) as they invent a Broadway-style musical before your eyes!You'll also be treated to standup comedy from the night's host, Dana Ehrmann!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews. Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!

Preorder tickets at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3098865

Info
Urban Harvest Brewing Company 1024 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Tickets
Google Calendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00 iCalendar - Big Hot Robot - 2017-10-05 19:30:00