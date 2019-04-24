The Big Impact is a program meant to change the way people engage with philanthropy by creating an engaging, crowdfunded pitch event. What is it? A micro-granting event supporting community, place-based, and entrepreneurial projects that shape our city. Pre-selected projects will be pitched to the audience by our Co:Lab cohorts interested in utilizing the funding to carry out their neighborhood projects.

The Co:Lab program is a deeply engaging and experiential opportunity for a select group of Milwaukeeans to apply their diverse skills, build new connections into the city, and work together to produce a high-impact solution for a real community issue. The featured neighborhoods of this project are Mitchell Street, Avenues West, and Granville. More information on the projects to be pitched will be available soon.

Attendees pay a fee of $25 to attend the event and vote for their favorite project. The winning pitch will go home with all of the money raised through ticket sales. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available.