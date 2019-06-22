Bike Tour: From the Valley to the Lake

Take a leisurely bike tour from our Menomonee Valley branch to the Lake. Trace the Valley’s history from a production center renowned for its rail cars to its present day transformation into a national model of sustainable redevelopment. Stops include: Three Bridges Park, the site of the Milwaukee Road Shops, Lakeshore State Park and Purple Door Ice Cream. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.

Date and Time

Saturday, June 22nd 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults | Program Cost: $40 | Member Discount: $30 | Price Break: $20

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18889&view=event

Contact: Annie Hooper ahooper@urbanecologycenter.org