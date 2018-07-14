Bike Tours: From the Valley to the Lake

Take a leisurely bike tour from our Menomonee Valley branch to the Lake. Trace the Valley’s history from a production center renowned for its rail cars to its present day transformation into a national model of sustainable redevelopment. Stops include: Three Bridges Park, the site of the Milwaukee Road Shops, Lakeshore State Park and Purple Door Ice Cream. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.

Date and Time

Saturday, July 14th and August 4 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215

Price

For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)

Contact: Eric Kleppe-Montenegro ekleppemontenegro@urbanecologycenter.org