Bike Tours: From the Valley to the Lake
Urban Ecology Center - Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Take a leisurely bike tour from our Menomonee Valley branch to the Lake. Trace the Valley’s history from a production center renowned for its rail cars to its present day transformation into a national model of sustainable redevelopment. Stops include: Three Bridges Park, the site of the Milwaukee Road Shops, Lakeshore State Park and Purple Door Ice Cream. Bring a bike and helmet or borrow ours.
Date and Time
Saturday, July 14th and August 4 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM
Location
Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215
Price
For adults | $10 (Nonmembers: $15)
Contact: Eric Kleppe-Montenegro ekleppemontenegro@urbanecologycenter.org