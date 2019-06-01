BIKE100DAYS

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bike100Days is back for 2019! Bike100Days is a calendar for Milwaukee bike rides and community events from June 1st to September 9th. We promote local bike events that are free and open to the public on our website and social media platforms for 100 days straight. We will also be hosting weekly bike rides, workshops, and special events throughout the summer. This is our second year and and we’ve got something for everyone!

Info

Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin View Map
Misc. Events, Sports & Recreation, Workshops / Classes / Groups
