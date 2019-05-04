Biking the Hank Aaron State Trail

Welcome warmer weather with a bike ride along the Hank Aaron State Trail. Learn about the history of the trail and its role in Three Bridges Park. For intermediate to experienced riders.

Date and Time

Saturday, May 4th 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Location

Menomonee Valley 3700 W. Pierce Milwaukee, WI 53215 414-964-8505 x131

Price

For adults and accompanied children | Program Cost: $28 | Member Discount: $20 | Price Break: $14

Contact: Annie Hooper ahooper@urbanecologycenter.org

Website: https://urbanecologycenter.org/programs-events-main.html?id=18062&view=event