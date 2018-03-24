Bill and Lin O’Connor and Larry Theiss at The Coffee House, 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 on Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 8-10:30 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). A $6.00 donation is requested at the door.

See three performers who have inspired and charmed audiences at The Coffee House for years! Bill and Lin O’Connor, known for their mix of original, traditional, Irish-American folk tunes, return with Larry Theiss to perform as a trio. Milwaukee singer-songwriter and guitarist John Blandino opens. Additional information at http://www.the-coffee-house.com, or by e-mailing info@the-coffee-house.com

Bill and Lin O’Connor website: http://www.oconnormusic.net/