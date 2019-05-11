Bill Camplin w/Heather Styka
The Coffee House 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Bill Camplin at The Coffee House, 2717 E. Hampshire St., Milwaukee, WI 53211 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 8:00-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30; suggested donation $5-$15
Co-owner of the popular folk venue “Café Carpe” in Fort Atkinson, Bill Camplin entertains with the clarity of his penetrating mind, guitar mastery, and quicksilver voice. Come see a long-time mainstay of Wisconsin folk music and supporter of The Coffee House in person! Chicago singer-songwriter Heather Styka opens. More information available at http://www.the-coffee-house.com or (414) 534-4612.