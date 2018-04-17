Bill Murray, Jan Vogler & Friends

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Noted actor Bill Murray teams up with distinguished German cellist Jan Vogler to present a spirited evening of music and literature, for one night only. In this rare live appearance, Murray – as both singer and narrator – brings his charm and wit to songs by Foster, Gershwin, Mancini, and Bernstein, as well as readings of classic American poetry and prose in dialogue with Vogler’s singing Stradivari cello.

Bill Murray, actor | Jan Vogler, cello | Mira Wang, violin | Vanessa Perez, piano

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
