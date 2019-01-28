Musical MainStage Concert Series presents "Billboard's Best"
Sunset Playhouse 800 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
On January 4, 1936, Billboard Magazine published its first music Hit Parade. Today, its annual Hot 100 charts are the industry standard for measuring a song’s commercial success. We won’t be able to cover all 80 years of radio’s most popular tunes, but we’ll take a big bite out of Billboard’s best.
7:30pm Jan. 28, 2pm & 7:30pm Jan. 29
Adult Price – $22
Senior (60+), Student, and Military Personnel – $19
Groups of 10 or more – $17 Click HERE for more information
