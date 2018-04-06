Birds of Chicago have been riding a swell of good mojo in the Americana world since their inception in late 2012. With their new album, Love in Wartime, they are set to both confirm that roots world buzz, and break on through to a wider audience across the world. Their gigs are known to alternate between moments of hushed attention and wild, rock and soul abandon. Says JT Nero, chief songwriter for the band, “A good show can send you back out into the night feeling — for at least a little while – that everything isn’t broken.. Right now, we wanna dose out as much of that feeling as we can. ” Don’t miss them this spring at The Back Room!