Bittersweet Christmas Band (4pm)

The holidays are a mixed bag and so is the Bittersweet Christmas Band!

Traditional folk artists Phil Cooper, Susan Urban, Kate Early and Margaret Nelson join forces for a show that presents every possible perspective on the holiday season from the reverent to the ridiculous.

Four-part harmonies and masterful instrumentation on guitar, banjo, mountain dulcimer, hand drum and other percussion instruments make the Bittersweet Christmas Band a Holiday Revel celebrating the deep roots of Christmas!

Reservations are recommended by contacting 414-702-6053 or

email beulahbrintonhouseconcerts@gmail.com

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/events/131096007656889/

Band information at: http://uuwisewoman.tripod.com/bittersweetband/id3.html