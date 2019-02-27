Biz Night: A Small Business and Entrepreneurship Resource Event

The Vibe Co-Working Office Space 518 E. Concordia Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

In celebration of Black History Month, come and enjoy an informal evening of networking opportunities, learn about available resources and meet other African American business owners and entrepreneurs in the Milwaukee community.

  • Networking
  • Resource Fair
  • Panel discussion and workshop sessions with successful minority business owners

Hosted by the Milwaukee Urban league in Partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce and LISC

