Biz Night: A Small Business and Entrepreneurship Resource Event
The Vibe Co-Working Office Space 518 E. Concordia Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
In celebration of Black History Month, come and enjoy an informal evening of networking opportunities, learn about available resources and meet other African American business owners and entrepreneurs in the Milwaukee community.
- Networking
- Resource Fair
- Panel discussion and workshop sessions with successful minority business owners
Please register at: https://tmul.org/event-3255514
Hosted by the Milwaukee Urban league in Partnership with the African American Chamber of Commerce and LISC
