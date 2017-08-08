Black Husky Beer & Cheese Tasting
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 6pm-8pm
Join Black Husky Brewing and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer and cheese! We will be featuring 4 beers expertly paired with 4 cheeses.
For groups of 6 or more contact sales@wisconsincheesemart.com for discounted pricing!
Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-husky-beer-and-cheese-tasting-tickets-36747844793
Info
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!