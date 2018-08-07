Blackberry Smoke w/J Roddy Walston and The Business
Pabst Mansion 2000 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Pigeonholing Blackberry Smoke has never been easy. Since emerging from Atlanta in the early ‘00s, the quintet has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. This fluidity has paid off handsomely, in the form of two Billboard chart-topping country albums, 2015’s Holding All The Roses and 2016’s Like An Arrow, which also topped Billboard’s Americana/Folk album chart. Find A Light, Blackberry Smoke’s sixth studio album, doubles down on diversity.
