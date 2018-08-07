Blackberry Smoke w/J Roddy Walston and The Business

Pigeonholing Blackberry Smoke has never been easy. Since emerging from Atlanta in the early ‘00s, the quintet has become known for a singular sound indebted to classic rock, blues, country and folk. This fluidity has paid off handsomely, in the form of two Billboard chart-topping country albums, 2015’s Holding All The Roses and 2016’s Like An Arrow, which also topped Billboard’s Americana/Folk album chart. Find A Light, Blackberry Smoke’s sixth studio album, doubles down on diversity.