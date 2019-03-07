Blackbird Wine Dinner at Mason Street Grill
Mason Street Grill 425 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Mason Street Grill will be hosting a much-anticipated wine dinner along with the beloved Blackbird Winery.
Blackbird Vineyards is an artisanal producer of Pomerol-inspired wines from the Napa Valley. Planted in 1997, the estate vineyard is located in the heart of the Oak Knoll District—a region appreciated for its moderate climate and deep, gravelly soils.
Limited seating available – reserve your experience soon!
MENU:
First Course | Blackbird Dissonance
Smoked oysters, pancetta, English peas and caviar
Second Course | Blackbird Paramour
Five spice duck breast, braised red cabbage, charred pickle endive and persimmon
Intermezzo
Black cherry sorbet and fresh basil
Third Course | Blackbird Arriviste Rose
Black cod, clams, potato mousseline, burnt allium puree, leek dust and sea beans
Fourth Course | Blackbird Contrarian
Wagyu ribeye, foie gras, king trumpet mushrooms, parsnip puree and bordelaise
Fifth Course | Blackbird Arise
Blueberry lemon curd, dark chocolate mousse, sea salt sablè, raspberry gel, coral tuile and vanilla bean chantilly