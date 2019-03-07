Blackbird Wine Dinner at Mason Street Grill

Mason Street Grill will be hosting a much-anticipated wine dinner along with the beloved Blackbird Winery.

Blackbird Vineyards is an artisanal producer of Pomerol-inspired wines from the Napa Valley. Planted in 1997, the estate vineyard is located in the heart of the Oak Knoll District—a region appreciated for its moderate climate and deep, gravelly soils.

Limited seating available – reserve your experience soon!

MENU:

First Course | Blackbird Dissonance

Smoked oysters, pancetta, English peas and caviar

Second Course | Blackbird Paramour

Five spice duck breast, braised red cabbage, charred pickle endive and persimmon

Intermezzo

Black cherry sorbet and fresh basil

Third Course | Blackbird Arriviste Rose

Black cod, clams, potato mousseline, burnt allium puree, leek dust and sea beans

Fourth Course | Blackbird Contrarian

Wagyu ribeye, foie gras, king trumpet mushrooms, parsnip puree and bordelaise

Fifth Course | Blackbird Arise

Blueberry lemon curd, dark chocolate mousse, sea salt sablè, raspberry gel, coral tuile and vanilla bean chantilly