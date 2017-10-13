On October Friday the 13th - Something Wicked This Way Comes. We will be releasing an Extremely Limited Release of our new Blacksinthe at this FREE tasting!

This Absinthe Noir is based on our award winning Absinthe with the addition of Black Catechu to give it a deep black color! We ratchet up the wicked dark liquid to be 66.6% Alc./Vol. and the limited edition bottles will have a special glow in the dark ink. Come and get your wickedness on!

Join us for:

- FREE SAMPLES of Blacksinthe

- Blacksinthe cocktails

- Jude and 2 Dudes are performing

- A real live Blacksinthe Fairy will be floating around

- Photo booth pics with Blacksinthe Fairy

- FREE admission