Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead

to Google Calendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00 iCalendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00

McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405

A live music event to help raise desperately need supplies for local shelters. Admission in a new blanket or any items shelters could use including Toiletries, gloves, socks, coffee, hot chocolate, coats, etc. Admission is $10 without items.

Saturdays bands

Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends

Body Futures

Dead is Dead

Info
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405 View Map
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance
2625549695
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00 iCalendar - Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead - 2017-12-16 21:00:00