Blank Fest Night 2 w/Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends, Body Futures & Dead is Dead
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
A live music event to help raise desperately need supplies for local shelters. Admission in a new blanket or any items shelters could use including Toiletries, gloves, socks, coffee, hot chocolate, coats, etc. Admission is $10 without items.
Saturdays bands
Conan Neutron and the Secret Friends
Body Futures
Dead is Dead
McAuliffe's Pub (Racine) 3700 Meachem Road, Racine, Wisconsin 53405
Benefits / Charity, Live Music/Performance